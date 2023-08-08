Baku and Astana talk prospects for oil supply via Baku-Supsa pipeline

8 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are reviewing possibilities for launching oil transportation via the Baku-Supsa route, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev said.

"We have already reached agreements on exporting Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and possibilities to launch supply through the Baku-Supsa are being discussed. Additionally, as we have reported, Kazakhstan has begun supplying oil to Germany through the 'Druzhba' pipeline," Satkaliyev said.

According to the energy minister, these deliveries are carried out in accordance with previously concluded agreements regarding the transit of Kazakh oil.

Earlier, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said that 1.125 million tons of oil from Kazakhstan will be transported by the end of 2023 via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.