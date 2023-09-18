Armenia's anti-Azerbaijani campaign comes to end

18 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Food cargo has been delivered to Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh simultaneity via Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi routes.

One truck and two cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have arrived in Khankendi this morning. In addition, trucks of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have freely crossed the Lachin border checkpoint.

The “leaders” of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh have decided to accept the joint proposal of the Khankendi office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian peacekeepers on the simultaneous transportation of food cargo by vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross along the Lachin-Khankendi and the Aghdam-Khankendi roads.

An agreement on the simultaneous opening of these routes was reached on September 1, but the separatists expediently delayed this process.