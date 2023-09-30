Baku sums up results of third meeting with Armenians of Khankendi

30 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Humanitarian issues, the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Khankendi and the reintegration plan presented by Azerbaijan were discussed in detail during the third meeting with Armenians of Khankendi held in Yevlakh, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said.

Ensuring the free movement of civilians, sending humanitarian aid, meeting the needs for fuel and food were highly appreciated.

Fire in Khankendi

Representatives of the Armenians of Khankendi expressed special gratitude for the measures taken by the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan to extinguish the fire near Khankendi, in particular, for sending medical supplies, medicines and ambulances to the territory to provide first aid to the victims.

Mobile communication in Karabakh

In addition, it was requested that the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan take measures to organize mobile communication, television and radio broadcasting services.

Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, informed about the procedures and package of social services related to the reintegration process.

According to him, in order to solve economic, communal and other issues, members of the working group established to solve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues are scheduled to visit Khankendi on October 2.