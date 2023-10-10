Azerbaijan joins lunar exploration program

10 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has joined the international lunar exploration program, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The space agencies of China and Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement on the MNLS project during the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which was held in Baku in October, CGTN reported.

The two countries agreed to "strengthen cooperation in the areas of demonstration, implementation, operation and application of the program's provisions, which includes the installation of scientific instruments, the provision of personnel training and the conduct of scientific and technological experiments".