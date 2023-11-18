Azerbaijan assesses UN decision on Armenia's claim

18 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry welcomed the International Court of Justice's decision to reconfirm Azerbaijan’s long-acknowledged sovereignty over Karabakh.

"We welcome the Court’s ruling that has reconfirmed Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rightfully rejecting Armenia’s request that challenged Azerbaijan’s long-acknowledged and internationally recognized sovereignty over Karabakh," the ministry said.

The ministry also welcomed the International Court of Justice's decision to reject Armenia's unreasonable demand to withdraw all personnel of the military and law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan from the Karabakh region.