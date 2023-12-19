Armenia ignores CSTO summit in Moscow

19 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A joint session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Moscow today without Armenia.

The CSTO parliament speakers arrived in the Russian capital. They met with Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said he would not take part in the CSTO PA meeting to be held on December 19 in Moscow. It was also noted that the delegation of the Armenian Parliament will not take part in the session.

This is not the first case of the Armenian side's refusal to participate in the CSTO meetings. Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to participate in the CSTO meeting in Minsk.