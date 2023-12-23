Shusha opens its doors to tourists

23 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Travel for both Azerbaijani citizens and foreign tourists to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation is being simplified, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement.

Earlier, citizens visited the liberated territories only through organized bus routes and group tourist trips, starting from December 27, 2023, they will also be able to visit Shusha city and Sugovushan settlement in their private cars.

To organize trips and ensure the safety of passengers, initially, on the first day, entry will be allowed for 80 private cars to Shusha and 60 to Sugovushan.

The drivers need to obtain a travel permit (starting from December 25) through the "Yolumuz Qarabaga" site (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az).

Travel to Shusha will be possible via the Fuzuli–Shusha highway, through the Alkhanli checkpoint of Fuzuli district, and to Sugovushan settlement - through Tartar and Goranboy (Tapgaragoyunlu village) districts.

What kind of car to use to travel to Shusha and Sugovushan?

Private cars are understood as vehicles with the state car registration plates of Azerbaijan, corresponding to category B, with a seating capacity of no more than nine people (including the driver). The validity period of permits is two days for Shusha and one day for Sugovushan.

Drivers of private cars must get acquainted with the travel rules, information on mine safety, and inform the persons traveling with them not to deviate from the route after entering the liberated territories and undergoing the necessary inspection for mine safety. They should be attentive at intersections, operate the vehicle without stopping until reaching the final destination. Before the trip, citizens can contact the hotels listed on the portal and book a room.

Can foreign tourists visit Shusha?

Yes, group travel tours in the Baku-Shusha direction and bus trips are organized through the 'Yolumuz Qarabaga' portal.

For the tourist trips in this direction, conditions are now being created for the participation of foreign citizens. To do this, the foreigners can contact any travel company.

Group trips in the direction of Sugovushan settlement will be organized by travel companies, which are classified as tour operators and tour operators-travel agents in the State Tourism Register (data.tourism.gov.az).