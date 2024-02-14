Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Ilham Aliyev

14 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election.

According to him, the results of the voting is a clear evidence of the recognition of Ilham Aliyev's services to Azerbaijan, the unequivocal support for the course he pursues to increase the welfare of the population and enhance the international reputation of the country.

"Your personal contribution to the improvement of great cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan can hardly be overestimated. I am sure that the comprehensive expansion of allied interaction meets the interests of our peoples and help strengthen the security in the South Caucasus and Caspian region," Dmitry Medvedev said.

The Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council wished the Azerbaijani leader new successes, as well as prosperity and progress to the Azerbaijani people.