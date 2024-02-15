Bayramov and Khovaev discuss Yerevan-Baku peace process

15 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Acting Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister's Special Representative for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations Igor Khovayev in Baku on February 14, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

The diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, the current situation in the region and regional issues.

"The recent military provocations by Armenia, which resulted in the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman, were aimed at undermining the stability that had prevailed in recent months and the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations as a whole," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also exchange of opinions on other issues of mutual interest.