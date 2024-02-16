UN chief congrats Ilham Aliyev

16 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election.

"I wish to extend my congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. As the host of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Azerbaijan will play a special role in spearheading international action on the climate crisis," the statement reads.

According to the UN chief, he looks forward to furthering the cooperation between the United Nations and Azerbaijan.