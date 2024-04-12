Fenerbahce fined over Turkish Super Cup walk-out

12 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish club Fenerbahce have been fined 4 million lira ($123,000) and Galatasaray awarded a 3-0 win after the club's protests at the Turkish Super Cup on April 7.

Fenerbahce fielded their under-19 team and walked off the field in the third minute, in a pre-planned protest.

The club had asked for the game to be postponed before the Europa League quarter-final tie with Olympiakos, but the request was denied.

Fenerbahce were also unhappy with the appointment of a Turkish referee.

The Istanbul club had requested a foreign referee take charge of the match, but the Turkish federation dismissed their request.

Galatasaray took the lead after one minute in Sanliurfa with a Mauro Icardi goal, and Fenerbahce departed the field before the restart.

Fenerbahce have accused the Turkish Football Federation of unfair treatment after two of their players were given one-match bans for fighting with Trabzonspor supporters, who stormed the pitch during a league game on 17 March.

The club also considered leaving the Turkish Super Lig but members voted against doing so.