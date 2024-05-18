Armenian ruling party not to discuss PM's impeachment

18 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan will not resign, as the opposition demands, head of the parliamentary commission for foreign ties and a member of the ruling Civil Contract party Sargis Khandanyan said.

He said that his party cannot meet with the opposition’s spiritual leader, Archbishop Bagrat on the agenda you are talking about Pashinyan’s resignation.

"Armenia’s Prime Minister is Nikol Pashinyan, and we are not going to discuss this matter with anyone," Khandanyan said.

According to him, regular parliamentary elections will be held in 2026.

"At the parliamentary elections in 2021, Armenia’s citizens elected the parliament, which formed the government, and the government has its head, the prime minister. The only legitimate way to change the Armenian government is at the next parliamentary elections in 2026," Khandanyan said

Protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan have been held in Yerevan since May 9, with Archbishop Bagrat calling for Pashinyan’s resignation and saying that opposition factions in parliament have kicked off the process of impeachment.