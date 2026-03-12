Israel launches series of strikes against Iranian government targets

The Israel Defense Forces have carried out a large-scale operation targeting strategic government infrastructure in Iran, according to an official statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Office.

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a series of large-scale strikes against Iranian government infrastructure in Tehran",

the statement read.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, operating on intelligence provided by the IDF, conducted 20 significant strikes against targets in western and central Iran, including the capital.

The strikes damaged weapons production facilities, ballistic missile launchers, and air defense systems, the IDF Spokesperson's Office confirmed.