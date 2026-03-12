Guterres awarded Atatürk International Peace Prize

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been honoured with the Atatürk Peace Prize during his visit to Türkiye, with the award presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a ceremony held at the Beştepe Centre in Ankara on March 12.

In his address to the audience, the Turkish leader emphasized that Türkiye's policy remains focused on protecting global peace and stability.

"Türkiye is one of the most ardent supporters of the UN's fundamental values. Ankara continues to closely cooperate with this organization, striving to prevent the escalation of conflicts and violence",

Erdoğan stated.

He also drew attention to the situation involving Iran, warning that it could lead the region toward disaster.

Türkiye is actively working to prevent further escalation of the conflict, Erdoğan added.