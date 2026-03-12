5,6-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Türkiye

The earthquake struck on March 13 at 3:35 AM Moscow time, according to seismological data.

The Altai-Sayan Branch of the Unified Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported a magnitude of 5.6, with the epicentre located 18 kilometres from Erbaa in Tokat Province. The intensity at the epicentre was described as "very strong".

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded a magnitude of 5.3, with the hypocentre located at a depth of 6 kilometres.

Earlier in the night, tremors exceeding magnitude 4 were also recorded in Ankara.