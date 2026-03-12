Residents of western Georgia village evacuated due to landslide

Authorities in western Georgia have closed the Kutaisi-Tkibuli highway to all traffic following a landslide in the region, the municipal mayor's office announced on March 12.

The restriction was imposed due to ongoing landslide activity in the village of Kursebi, located in Tkibuli Municipality.

A previous landslide in the same area destroyed five homes and led to the evacuation of 38 families. No injuries have been reported.

Three teams of geologists have been deployed to investigate the cause of the landslide. Personnel from various departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, along with specialized equipment, have also been mobilized to the site