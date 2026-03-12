Easing US sanctions against Russia to help stabilize markets - Peskov

Russia sees U.S. moves to ease oil sanctions against Russia as an attempt to stabilize energy markets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

He was asked to comment on the U.S. steps to lift sanctions on operations on sale of oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto ships before March 12.

"In this case, we see the actions of the United States as an attempt to stabilize energy markets. In this regard, our interests coincide," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that this exception is valid for oil loaded before March 12, and the U.S. does not plan to lift any oil sanctions against Russia. According to him, the interests of Russia and the U.S. in stabilizing global energy markets currently coincide.