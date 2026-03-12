Pakistan strikes Afghan capital

Pakistan has launched a series of airstrikes targeting multiple locations across Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, as well as Kandahar and other provinces, according to Afghan sources cited by media outlets.

The Times of India, citing Afghan police, reported that strikes in Kabul killed four people and wounded 15 others, with several buildings sustaining damage.

TOLO News indicated that simultaneous attacks were carried out in Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika provinces. Among the sites hit was a Kam Air fuel depot near Kandahar Airport.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that civilian casualties occurred as a result of the Pakistani strikes.