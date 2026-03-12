Speaker of Armenian Parliament to visit Istanbul

Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, is scheduled to visit Istanbul in April, according to an announcement on the legislature's official website.

Simonyan will head the Armenian parliamentary delegation attending the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The forum will take place from April 16 to April 19.

Simonyan will be accompanied to Istanbul by MPs Sargis Khandanyan, Tsovinar Vardanyan, and Hasmik Hakobyan. The delegation will also include staff from the National Assembly.

Previously, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks with Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, focusing on regional developments and cooperation in infrastructure and energy, including power grids, nuclear energy, and natural gas.