UN Secretary-General addresses Israel and Hezbollah

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel to end the war and restore Lebanon's sovereignty and stability, according to a statement released by the UN Information Center.

Following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, he said he was visiting "as a friend of the Lebanese people in full solidarity".

"Unfortunately, Lebanon was dragged into a war that is not a war that its people would be willing to have," Guterres said.

He expresses hope that his next visit would be to "a Lebanon in peace," where the state has the sole control of the use of force and its territorial integrity is fully respected.