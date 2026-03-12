Russian humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to Iran

The humanitarian cargo delivered to Azerbaijan earlier yesterday by a Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft was transported to Iran, according to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

"Iranian Red Crescent trucks carrying humanitarian aid departed for Iran via the Astara border crossing on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border",

the Azerbaijani Border Service reported.

The Il-76 plane landed at Lankaran International Airport carrying more than 13 tons of medicine and medical supplies destined for Iran. The cargo was received by Iranian Red Crescent trucks at the Lankaran airport.