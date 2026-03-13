Military targets on Iran's Kharg Island destroyed - Trump

U.S. armed forces delivered a powerful attack on military installations on the Iranian Kharg Island, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said.

The U.S. President threatened to “wipe out” the oil infrastructure there if Iran continued to block the Strait of Hormuz and hobble the global oil trade.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," Trump said.

According to The New York Times, the U.S. bombed military installations late Friday night on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub. The strikes on Kharg Island targeted all of the military infrastructure on the island, a military official said, adding that the U.S. Air Force bombers struck missile storage sites, as well as sites that housed Iranian mines.