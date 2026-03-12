US-Israeli operation in Iran may continue until April - media

The joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran is expected to continue for another two to three weeks, according to Axios, citing informed sources within the Israeli government.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly determined to continue military operations despite the absence of publicly declared objectives. Israeli officials, however, remain concerned that the White House may declare an early ceasefire to claim victory under a convenient pretext. US officials, for their part, indicate that Trump remains highly engaged and supportive of the current military strategy.

In the coming weeks, Washington's efforts will reportedly focus on dismantling the infrastructure of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This approach is intended to paralyze the Iranian government apparatus and potentially spark large-scale anti-government protests among the population.

The military campaign began on February 28 with large-scale strikes on Tehran and other major Iranian cities. The White House described the action as necessary to counter missile and nuclear threats posed by the Islamic Republic. In response, the IRGC launched a broad retaliatory campaign targeting Israel and US military facilities across nine countries in the Middle East.