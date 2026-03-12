Russia and US interests align on oil exports - Peskov

The flow of Russian oil into global markets following the easing of U.S. sanctions is helping stabilize them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russian oil is essential. And now that some of it is beginning to flow into energy markets, greater stability is emerging," Peskov said.

The spokesman stressed that Washington's move aligned with Russia's interests.

According to him, a large number of countries want to begin purchasing oil from Russia following the relaxation of U.S. sanctions, as broad markets are opening up, TASS reported.

"The markets are indeed vast, and there are many parties interested in purchasing Russian oil," Peskov said.

Earlier, the governments of Thailand and Sri Lanka announced their intention to begin purchasing Russian oil. CNBC reported that there is a long line of countries eager to start receiving supplies from Russia, including Japan.

The U.S. on Thursday night temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian oil shipments in an effort to calm markets. U.S. Treasury Department has lifted restrictions on roughly 100 million barrels of Russian oil currently in transit.