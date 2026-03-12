US may launch covert operations against Iran - report

The United States and Israel plan to switch to covert operations against Iran's leadership on its territory and significantly increase external economic pressure on the Islamic Republic if the allies come to a decision to cease hostilities, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, amid difficulties in achieving the goals of the current large-scale military operation, the U.S. and Israeli leadership are considering alternative options in the fight against the Iranian government.

Conducting sabotage, secret assassinations, and other covert operations on Iranian territory appears to be the preferred option, which, from the perspective of the U.S. and Israel, could help achieve the goal of destabilizing the situation within the Islamic Republic.

Washington also considers tightening economic sanctions and including Arab countries in them an effective method for provoking mass discontent in Iran.