Azerbaijan exported over 25 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas in 2025

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov announced the country's pipeline gas export figures for 2025 during a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, while presenting the Cabinet of Ministers' annual activity report.

Total pipeline gas exports reached 25.2 billion cubic meters last year, Asadov confirmed.

He also highlighted a significant expansion in the geography of supplies, noting that Azerbaijani gas was exported to Syria for the first time in 2025.

The European market has also grown considerably, with gas deliveries now reaching two additional countries — Germany and Austria, the Prime Minister added.

In total, Azerbaijan currently supplies pipeline gas to 16 countries