Bayramov and Fidan discuss growing tensions in Middle East

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on March 13.

During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed the current security situation in the region and the increasing tensions.

Bayramov has condemned another missile attack targeting the territory of Türkiye and expressed Azerbaijan’s solidarity with the country. He stressed that further military escalation could lead to undesirable consequences.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.