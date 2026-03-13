Hezbollah ready for prolonged fight with Israel

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said the group is prepared for a long confrontation with Israel as fighting intensifies in Lebanon, describing the conflict as an "existential” battle.

"We have prepared ourselves for a long confrontation, and God willing, they (Israelis) will be surprised on the battlefield. The enemy's threats do not frighten us," Qassem said.

According to him, Hezbollah will not allow the enemy to achieve its goal of controlling Lebanon.

His speech came as Israel threatened to make Lebanon pay an "increasing price" in damage to infrastructure and launch wider ground operations if Beirut does not disarm Hezbollah.

Qassem called on the Lebanese government to "stop making free concessions, as this makes the enemy more greedy and prolongs the war" and to reverse its latest decisions.