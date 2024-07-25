Kazakhstan completing overhaul of road towards Kuryk port

25 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is completing a major overhaul of the road from the village of Kuryk to the village of Zhetybay with a total length of 64 km in the Mangystau region, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

The Kuryk-Jetibay road is critical as it provides access to the Kuryk seaport, an integral part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

Upon completion, all transit traffic will be directed through the Kuryk port. Previously, drivers had to stop in Aktau, but now they can travel directly to the seaport via Jetibay village, Trend reported.

"The road, serving for over half a century, required extensive reconstruction. We are nearing completion of these major renovation works, utilizing locally sourced construction materials. Once operational, travel time to the main TITR corridor passing through our country will be reduced by an additional two hours," Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev said.

The overhaul aims to enhance road capacity and ensure safer traffic flow.