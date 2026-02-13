Georgia to сelebrate National Wine Day

May 8th will be National Wine Day in Georgia. The country's authorities are seeking to promote the Georgian national brand.

The Georgian government approved National Wine Day, which will be celebrated on May 8th, the government's press service informs.

According to the press service, the holiday will not be considered a day off.

The country's authorities are reportedly working to increase the appeal of their national product – wine. Last year, Tbilisi spent over 17 mln lari on wine promotion activities, nearly 9% more than the year before.