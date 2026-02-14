US-Iran talks to take place at Oman's mission to UN in Geneva

Oman's Permanent Mission to the United Nations will host negotiations between representatives of the United States and Iran. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

The upcoming talks between U.S. and Iranian representatives will be held at Oman's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, an informed source revealed on February 16.

"Iran negotiations are expected at the Permanent Mission of Oman to the UN in Geneva," the source said.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that indirect U.S.-Iran talks focused on the nuclear deal would take place in Geneva on February 17.

In the spring of 2025, the United States and Iran conducted a series of five rounds of negotiations addressing the nuclear issue. A sixth round was planned for June but was canceled due to an escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

The most recent meeting on the nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran was held in Oman on February 6. Following that session, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the talks had gone well, adding that negotiations would continue.