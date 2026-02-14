Erdoğan to visit UAE - Media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a working visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, 16 February, during which he will hold talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The discussions between the two leaders will focus not only on trade and economic ties but also on pressing regional issues. The parties intend to address efforts to stabilise the situation in Palestine, Syria, Yemen and Somalia.

This visit will mark their second in three years; the previous one took place in the summer of 2023 and marked the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic level.

The UAE remains Türkiye's largest trading partner among the Persian Gulf states. With current trade turnover standing at $16 billion, Ankara and Abu Dhabi aim to increase it to $40 billion in the medium term.

Following his visit to the UAE, the Turkish leader is expected to travel to Ethiopia, according to AZERTAC.