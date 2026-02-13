Witkoff, Kushner to travel to Geneva for Ukraine talks

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will lead the US delegation at new talks on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

US Presidential Special Representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will represent Washington at the upcoming Ukrainian settlement talks in Geneva, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

"Our negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have devoted a significant amount of time to this issue, and they will meet again on Tuesday,”

– Marco Rubio said.

New talks on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in Geneva on February 17. The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian president.