Iran ready for nuclear compromise in exchange for US sanctions lifting

Iran has indicated its willingness to compromise on its nuclear programme in exchange for negotiations with the USA on the lifting of sanctions, according to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi in an interview with the BBC.

"If they are sincere, I'm sure we will be on the road to an agreement",

Majid Takht-Ravanchi stated.

During the conversation, the Iranian official stressed that discussions about shipping enriched uranium out of the country are premature. He also reaffirmed Tehran's firm stance that its missile programm remains off the table.

"When we were attacked by Israelis and Americans, our missiles came to our rescue so how can we accept depriving ourselves of our defensive capabilities?",

Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.