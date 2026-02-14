First meeting of Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council held in Belgrade

The first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia was held in Belgrade on February 15, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić also held a one-on-one meeting in Belgrade. It was followed by a ceremony for the exchange of Azerbaijan-Serbia documents. In addition, the President of Azerbaijan and President of Serbia delivered press statements.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that Serbia and Azerbaijan are two friendly countries that always stand by each other. Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vučić and all the friendly people of Serbia on the occasion of Statehood Day.

He noted that Serbia is developing successfully under Aleksandar Vučić's leadership, and gained tremendous respect internationally. At the same time, major reforms have been carried out in the economic and social spheres. As a result, Serbia, a country without natural resources, has been developing economically with great success, relying on its own strength and without receiving assistance from anywhere, Ilham Aliyev said. In present-day circumstances, especially for a country located in Europe, this should be viewed as a significant factor, he noted.

"We also have clear plans for the future, which consist of further strengthening our relations in the political, economic, and energy sectors, continuing to support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty on international platforms and within international organizations, implementing joint investment projects, taking advantage of newly created opportunities in the energy and transport sectors, and creating a very strong synergy by looking further ahead," Ilham Aliyev said.

He said that it is precisely as a result of the reforms that many countries, including Azerbaijan, are ready to invest substantially in Serbia.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that Baku-Belgrade relations in the energy sector are now developing in a diversified manner. Some time ago, Azerbaijan started exporting natural gas to Serbia, and today they decided to increase the volume of exports. According to him, now Serbia will also convert the gas to be exported into electricity, thereby acquiring clean electricity.

The Serbian leader, in turn, said that President Ilham Aliyev and he spoke about all the important issues in the world and in Europe.

Earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on an official visit. Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport. They visited the monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić in Tašmajdan Park. The head of state laid wreaths at the monuments.