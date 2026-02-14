Kazakhstan's first NPP to boost economic development - Russian envoy

The construction and subsequent operation of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant with Russia’s participation represent the creation of an entire sectoral cluster within the national economy, and Kazakhstan’s resources will be actively used for this purpose, Russia’s ambassador to Astana Alexey Borodavkin said.

"I believe I would not be far from the truth in saying that this project will boost the development of the construction and transport sectors, healthcare, the services sphere, and the Kazakh economy as a whole, and will also strengthen our integration-based economic ties, since we will be implementing it together. Kazakhstan’s resources will be used in the construction and operation of the plant," Borodavkin said.

The diplomat noted that "this concerns uranium mined here, which will be used as fuel for the power plant, as well as Kazakh nuclear scientists. Thus, a new sectoral cluster of Kazakhstan’s national economy is being created.

In 2025, Kazakhstan’s authorities announced that Russia’s Rosatom would lead the consortium to build the country’s first nuclear power plant. The facility is planned to be located in the settlement of Ulken in the Almaty Region near Lake Balkhash, after which the plant was named.