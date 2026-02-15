Azerbaijani fuel exports to Armenia exceeded 2 million dollars in January

Trade in fuel between Azerbaijan and Armenia intensified at the end of last year and continued in the beginning of 2026. In January alone, Azerbaijan exported $2.4 million worth of fuel to Armenia, according to the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The committee reported that January deliveries to Armenia accounted for approximately 0.1% of Azerbaijan's total exports. The supplies consisted of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that transport routes through Azerbaijan are open for Armenian exports to Russia and Central Asian countries.