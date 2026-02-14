President of Serbia to visit Azerbaijan

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said at the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia, held with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, that he will visit Azerbaijan relatively soon.

"I'm going to visit Azerbaijan relatively soon again, and before that, we need to deliver many results," Vučić said.

The Serbian president said he was discussing the issue of the Dubravka gas-fired power plant with President Aliyev. According to Vučić, he was begging Ilham Aliyev to participate personally in that issue.