Major airlines suspend flights to Israel

4 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Several major airline companies announced they have suspended flights to Israel and Lebanon, citing security concerns following recent developments in the Middle East.

ITA Airways, Italy’s flag carrier, announced that flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended until August 6 "due to geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews.”

Swiss International Air Lines suspended flights between Zurich and Tel Aviv until at least August 8. Also, the suspension of Zurich-Beirut flights, initially set to end on July 29, has been extended to August 12.

German airline Lufthansa announced it had suspended flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv until August 8 and August 12, respectively.

Air India also canceled its flights to Tel Aviv until August 8, citing security concerns.

Dutch airline KLM also canceled all its flights to and from Israel until October 26.

Singapore Airlines said it would avoid Iranian airspace due to rising Mideast tensions.

United Airlines has suspended flights to Israel until August 6. The U.S. Delta Airlines also suspended flights to Israel, and British Airways also canceled its flights to the country.