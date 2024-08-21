Azerbaijani chess players to compete in European junior and youth championships

21 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Junior and Youth Chess Championship will commence in Prague, Czech Republic, on August 22, with Azerbaijan represented by 40 players.

Chess players from over 40 countries will compete for medals in categories ranging from 8 to 18 years old.

"This year’s continental championship will feature last year's European champions Rustam Rustamov, Mehriban Ahmadli, Mohammad Kazemzadeh, bronze medalist Saadat Bashirli, Pasham Alizade, Lala Huseynova, Shiroglan Talibov, Tunar Davudov, Zahra Allahverdi, Ahmed Huseynov, and others. A total of 40 Azerbaijani chess players will represent their country at the prestigious event," the statement reads.

The tournament will conclude on August 31.