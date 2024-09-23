At least 28 injured in three quakes in Iran's Bojnurd

23 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 28 people were injured in a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted Bojnurd County in the eastern Iranian province of North Khorasan on Sunday, IRNA reported.

The quake occurred at 16:13 local time (12:43 GMT) at a depth of 8 km, following four foreshocks, including two tremors of magnitudes 4.7 and 4.1 in the same county, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.

Most of the injured in the main quake suffered fractures and mental trauma, with 18 receiving primary treatment and some remaining under medical care, head of the provincial medical emergency and disaster management department Taqi Dolatabadi said.

All medical emergency personnel, centers, and rapid reaction teams were on full alert across the province.