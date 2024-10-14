Yerevan silent about Azerbaijanis' right to return home - Baku

14 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Western Azerbaijan Community commented on Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan's remarks in an interview with Armenpress on the return of Armenians to Karabakh.

“The fact that the Armenian leadership, having rejected Azerbaijan's reintegration proposal, talks about the return of Armenians who left Karabakh, but is silent about the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia is absurd. This clearly demonstrates the discriminatory policy of the Armenian side," the statement reads.

The organisation strongly condemned Yerevan's disregard for the principle of reciprocity in the issue of return and the violation of the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Armenia.