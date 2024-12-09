International Parliamentary Conference delegates visit Karabakh

9 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the delegations taking part in the International Parliamentary Conference "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Perspectives" held in the Milli Majlis took a trip to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan on December 8.

The visiting participants were accompanied by the Milli Majlis MPs, including Russia's former ambassador, deputy from Shusha Polad Bulbul oglu.

As part of the trip, the guests visited the Fuzuli International Airport. The participants of the International Parliamentary Conference then arrived in the town of Fuzuli, where they familiarised themselves with the consequences of Armenian barbarism. The visitors were given information about the work carried out and planned to be carried out as well as about the residential area being built in Fuzuli. The return of former internally displaced persons to their homeland has already begun. They are being resettled in the residential district in Fuzuli.

Upon arriving in Shusha, the guests were briefed on the history of the town of Shusha, its condition during the period of occupation as well as the restoration works being carried out there under the immediate supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The guests' tour of Shusha began at the central square of the town where they viewed the bullet-riddled statues of prominent Azerbaijani figures - Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The parliamentarians also visited the "Isa Bulagi" spring and the "Khan Gizi" spring.

The guests then visited the town of Khankendi. The delegation toured Khankendi, including the central square, and visited the Karabakh University. After that, the delegation headed to Khojali.

In the town of Khojali, the participants of the visit were informed about the atrocities committed by the Armenians, as well as the restoration and construction works being carried out after the city’s liberation from occupation.