Armenian MP Mher Sahakyan dies in road accident

Member of Armenia's National Assembly Mher Sahakyan has died in a road accident, spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs Narek Sargsyan said.
The 36-year-old MP represented "Armenia" faction in the Parliament.
The 911 emergency service was alerted at 16:41 that his car plunged into a gorge on the 90th km of the Yerevan-Meghri highway.
"Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Police and rescue service rushed to the scene. According to preliminary data, Armenia faction MP Mher Sahakyan died in the accident," the reports reads.