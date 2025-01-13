Armenian MP Mher Sahakyan dies in road accident

13 Jan. 23:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Member of Armenia's National Assembly Mher Sahakyan has died in a road accident, spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs Narek Sargsyan said.

The 36-year-old MP represented "Armenia" faction in the Parliament.

The 911 emergency service was alerted at 16:41 that his car plunged into a gorge on the 90th km of the Yerevan-Meghri highway.