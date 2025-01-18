Ilham Aliyev receives Türkiye's FM

18 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan today, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

Hakan Fidan conveyed Ilham Aliyev greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.T he Azerbaijani President expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked to extend his own greetings, Trend reported.

During the meeting, both sides hailed the successful development of the friendship, brotherhood and Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance in political, economic and all other areas.

"They expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to strengthen in the future," the statement reads.

During the conversation, Ilham Aliyev and Hakan Fidan also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.