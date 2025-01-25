Russia and Iran to sign Rasht-Astara railroad agreement soon

25 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian agreed that Moscow and Tehran will sign an agreement to start construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad of the North-South International Transport Corridor by the end of March 2025, Iran's ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

He recalled that during the talks between the delegations of the two countries with the participation of the presidents, the parties agreed to sign an agreement on the implementation of the Rasht-Astara railway construction project by the end of March 2025.

"An agreement on the construction of the railway will be signed by the end of March, and the Russian side will start the construction works," Jalali said.

The diplomat explained that in 2023, Russia and Iran "signed a memorandum of understanding" to build this railroad - the only missing link in the process of creating the western land branch of the North-South Corridor. Now it is about a document that would allow construction to begin.