Syria’s priority is to restore energy - Turkish foreign ministry

3 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan named restoring the power generation sector and air service among the priorities of Syria’s new government, speaking at a joint news conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

According to the Turkish diplomat, serious measures need to be taken as quickly as possible, particularly in the energy sector and the air transportation, which are vital for rebuilding Syria.

"It is also important to have international sanctions on Syria lifted. Moreover, security on the entire territory of the country is important as well, so all armed groups active in the country need to join forces within the ranks of the national army," Hakan Fidan said.

Fidan named counter-terrorism efforts as one more important aspect for the new Syrian authorities.