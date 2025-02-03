Iranian President meets with Azerbaijani Presidential Aide

3 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran reported.

During the meeting, Hajiyev conveyed warm greetings from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and extended an invitation for President Pezeshkian to visit Azerbaijan.

President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for the greetings and the invitation, asking Hikmet Hajiyev to pass on his warm regards to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.