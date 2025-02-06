Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Turkey on second earthquake anniversary

6 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

We feel great pride that Azerbaijan is standing shoulder to shoulder with Türkiye by contributing to reconstruction efforts in Kahramanmaras, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan due to the second anniversary of the February 6, 2023 earthquake that claimed a lot of lives.

“It is with deep respect and reverence that I commemorate the dear memory of our brothers and sisters who perished in the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye two years ago, praying to Almighty Allah to rest their souls in peace and to give patience to their relatives and loved ones," Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan shares the pain of this tragedy with brotherly Türkiye and experiences its sorrow together.

"As always, Azerbaijan stood by Türkiye in those difficult days, united around brotherly Türkiye at all levels from the first minutes of the news of the earthquake, and provided all necessary support and assistance. In those challenging times, the hearts of all Azerbaijani people were beating in unison with Türkiye,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President stressed that under Erdogan's leadership, the strong and powerful Turkish state is carrying out large-scale construction work to eliminate the consequences of the disaster, restore life and the economy in the affected region, and provide new homes and jobs for people.

“Based on the principle of “one nation, two states,” our countries and peoples support each other both in moments of joy and sorrow, proving their brotherhood by supporting each other in difficult times. This has always been the case and will continue to be so,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed confidence that their unity and strategic alliance will always endure.