Azerbaijan and Armenia border delimitation commissions hold meeting

15 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A working meeting was held yesterday under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan within the framework of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and the Commission on Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting held via videoconference, the parties discussed draft instructions necessary for carrying out a set of delimitation activities and exchanged views on matters related to organizing the next in-person meeting of the commissions.